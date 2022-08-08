11% of Children Under 5 Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine in Mass.

Before COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out for children under the age of 5 back in June, many parents had been calling for those shots to become available for young kids.

But new data looks like some parents' stance may have changed.

Massachusetts ranks third nationwide, with 11% of those kids getting at least one dose, according to The Boston Globe. Washington D.C. took the top spot, with nearly 18% and Vermont came in at second place.

Pediatricians say they did expect some hesitancy, and according to the Globe, surveys predicted that only around one in five parents would actually plan on getting children in that age bracket vaccinated. The numbers so far are lower, though, than many pediatricians expected by this point. The vaccination rates for these young children are lower than any other age group in the state.

As a result, some doctors say they've actually had to throw some of these vaccines out because they're not being used.

"It feels yucky. I hate waste,” Arlington physician Dr. Wayne Altman told the Globe.

If you're thinking about the vaccine for your young children and still feel hesitant about it, pediatricians are recommending you go ahead and contact them to ask your questions.