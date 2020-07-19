11-Year-Old Boy Struck By Vehicle While Riding His Bike in Amesbury

An 11-year-old boy was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Sunday afternoon in Amesbury, Massachusetts, police say.

The Amesbury Police and Fire departments responded around 4:35 p.m. to the area of Oakland and Chestnut streets for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Upon arrival, first responders determined that an 11-year-old boy had been struck by a vehicle while riding his bike. He was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, Amesbury police say.

The driver remained on scene and was not injured, according to police.

It's unclear what caused the crash, or if any charges may be filed against the driver.

Amesbury police are investigating the incident.