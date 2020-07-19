Local

Massachusetts

11-Year-Old Boy Struck By Vehicle While Riding His Bike in Amesbury

Amesbury police say the 11-year-old boy was seriously injured in the incident and had to be taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Amesbury Fire Department

An 11-year-old boy was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Sunday afternoon in Amesbury, Massachusetts, police say.

The Amesbury Police and Fire departments responded around 4:35 p.m. to the area of Oakland and Chestnut streets for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Upon arrival, first responders determined that an 11-year-old boy had been struck by a vehicle while riding his bike. He was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, Amesbury police say.

Local

Massachusetts 56 seconds ago

Man Pulled Unresponsive From Bottom of Andover Pool: Police

hot day 2 hours ago

Mass. Residents Find Ways to Beat the Heat Amid Pandemic

The driver remained on scene and was not injured, according to police.

It's unclear what caused the crash, or if any charges may be filed against the driver.

Amesbury police are investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsAmesburyAmesbury Police Departmentamesbury fire department
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us