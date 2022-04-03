11-Year-Old Injured in Campfire Explosion

An 11-year-old child in Dartmouth, Massachusetts was taken to the hospital after suffering burns Saturday night from standing near a campfire when it exploded.

Police say the incident occurred around 9:20p.m.

According to police, the child was standing near a campfire at a home on Collins Corner Road around 9:20p.m. The 11-year-old was injured after a gasoline container that the child threw into the fire had exploded.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We are all very relieved that the incident did not turn out much worse, and we certainly hope that others can learn from this dire error in judgment," Dartmouth Chief of Police, Brian Levesque said in a written statement.