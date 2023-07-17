12-day closure of Green Line B Branch begins on Monday as MBTA plans repair work

The 12-day closure of the MBTA's B Branch of the Green Line will begin on Monday, as crews work to make major repairs on the important transit line that connects Boston University, Allston, Brighton and Boston College.

The B Branch will be replaced with shuttle service until next Friday — July 28. The B Branch is the northernmost offshoot of the trolley line, running from Kenmore Square to Boston College.

A lot of work is being planned during the 12-day closure, and the MBTA said that it has been working to find even more work to do to take further advantage of the shut down.

No one was injured, as this section of track is already under a speed restriction, but it did raise additional concerns about the condition of the rails here.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The MBTA said that crews plan to do full-depth track replacement at Blandford Street, Packard's Corner and from Harvard Avenue to Griggs Street.

Also on the to-do list is replacing duct banks and underground conduits and repainting pedestrian crossings, bike lanes and platform edges.

More than 2,000 feet of track are set to be replaced, and crews will be working 12-hour shifts beginning at 6 a.m. throughout the closure.

The MBTA plans fully replace track at Packard's Corner and between Harvard Avenue and Allston Street, among other repairs

Transit officials say the work will result in safer, faster and more reliable service.

“This 12-day full access closure allows us to improve three major sections of track that have been seen as outstanding issues for some time now,” MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in a news release. “Although more work needs to be done across the system, this closure will accelerate our efforts as an Authority, allowing us to deliver safer and more reliable service for all MBTA riders. In 12 days, our team will be able to get in and get it done right.”

Shuttle buses will be available during the closure to replace trolley service. Due to the repair work, the shuttle buses will not be able to stop Allston Street, Griggs Street, BU East (inbound only) or Packard's Corner.

You can learn more about the project and its impacts on the MBTA's website.