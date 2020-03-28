12 Total Deaths, Over 200 Cases of Coronavirus in Vermont as State Ups Testing

Two people in Vermont have died in the last day from the novel coronavirus, and more than 28 new cases were announced, bringing the state's total to 211.

There have been 12 deaths overall attributed to the coronavirus, state health officials reported Saturday.

The vast majority of cases from been reported from Chittenden County, where 105 people have tested positive for the coronavirus — more than all other counties combined. Some cases remain under investigation and have yet to be assigned to a county.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 in the state.

As these figures rise, Vermont's Department of Health announced that it will open an additional patient testing site for COVID-19 at Landmark College in Putney on Sunday.

The medical division of Vermont’s National Guard will operate the site, which will allow more people referred from a health care provider to get tested for COVID-19. Testing in the state had been limited to high-risk patients, officials said.

“Early and broad testing is a proven strategy to limit the spread of this virus,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. “Vermont is still early enough on the curve of positive cases that increased testing can have a large impact on our ability to flatten that curve. We are sincerely grateful for the work of our entire health care establishment, and for the support being provided by our National Guard.”

The site currently plans to see patients during the week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., but the schedule may be adjusted based on the accessibility of testing supplies.

While access to tools for testing is expanding, Vermont officials reiterated that people must be formally referred for testing by a health care provider.