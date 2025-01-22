12-year-old boy taken to hospital after shooting in Hartford

A 12-year-old has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Hartford Wednesday night.

Police said they responded to the area of Capitol Avenue and Park Terrace at 7:15 p.m.

Officers found a boy suffering from gunshot wounds, which are described to be non-life-threatening.

Authorities said the 12-year-old was transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for treatment.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.