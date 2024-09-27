12-year-old girl injured in Holyoke pedestrian crash

A 12-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured while walking to school Friday morning in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

Mayor Joshua Garcia said on Facebook that the sixth-grader was hit on Main Street on her way to STEM school at William J. Dean Technical High School. The girl suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Authorities did not say what time the crash occurred, but Holyoke police asked the public to avoid the area in a Facebook post shortly before 8:30 a.m. Police said shortly after 11 a.m. that Main Street had reopened.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, the mayor said.

The crash is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden County District Attorney's Office, according to Garcia.

The mayor said an emergency relief fund had been established to support the family, with donations being accepted through the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce.