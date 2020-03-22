13 New Coronavirus Cases in NH Bring State Total to 78

New Hampshire now has 78 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, after 13 more cases were reported Sunday.

Sullivan County received its first positive test result as of Sunday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Coos is now the only county in the state that hasn't had a positive coronavirus test, after the DHHS updated the county of residence for a case announced on March 20. Health officials have determined that the county of residence for that case was Grafton County, not Coos County as originally reported.

The majority of the Granite State's cases are Rockingham County residents.

Of the 13 new cases announced Sunday, eight were associated with domestic or international travel or close contact with a person who has a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Five cases announced Sunday don't come with obvious risk factors, health officials said, indicating that they are likely spreading through the community. Community-based transmission has been identified in the majority of the counties in the Granite State.

Nine of the people most recently diagnosed with COVID-19 are isolating at home, while two were hospitalized and one was hospitalized and released.

Health officials say six patients out of 78 total cases have required hospitalization.

No one with the new coronavirus has yet died in New Hampshire. Three other New England states have reported coronavirus-related deaths: Connecticut, Vermont and Massachusetts.