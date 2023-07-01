13-year-old boy rescued from Medford community pool

Tragedy was averted Saturday when a 13-year-old boy was rescued from a community pool in Medford, Massachusetts.

Medford police said officers were called to Tufts Pool around 3 p.m. for the report of a possible drowning and found the teen had been pulled from the pool by lifeguards.

Medical aid was provided by the pool staff and the Medford Fire Department.

The child was breathing but not responding to questions, according to police, so he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he is conscious and speaking to medical staff.

Police commended the Tufts Pool staff for their quick action that led to Saturday's positive outcome. They're also reminding everyone of the importance of water safety and shared safety tips in a Facebook post, including swimming in designated areas with lifeguards and making sure children are supervised around water at all times.

An alert posted to the Tufts Pool website said the pool was closed 7/1/2023. No other information was provided.