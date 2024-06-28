Massachusetts

13-year-old girl killed in Worcester pedestrian crash

No charges have been filed

A 13-year-old girl was killed in a pedestrian crash in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.

Worcester police said they were dispatched to the 300 block of Belmont Street around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash. When they arrived, they located a 13-year-old girl and an Acura that had struck her.

The girl suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said their initial investigation showed that the driver of the Acura was headed west on Belmont Street. The girl was crossing the street and was hit by the car.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

