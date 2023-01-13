Local

Boston Police Department

13-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Boston

Able Ebbi was last seen Thursday evening, police said

By Matt Fortin

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing and police in Boston have asked for the public's help in finding her.

Able Ebbi was last seen at around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Boston Latin School, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.

She was last seen wearing blue pants, a purple shirt with a circle design on the front, a black Mark NY jacket, and white Air Jordan sneakers. Ebbi is known to take the bus home from school, and sometimes gets off at Kerr Way, police noted.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with detectives at 617-343-5619.

Boston Police Department
