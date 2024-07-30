Worcester

13-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Worcester, police say

NBC10 Boston

A 13-year-old girl was seriously hurt after she was hit by a vehicle in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said Monday.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Shrewsbury Street, according to the Worcester Police Department, who said the girl was crossing when she was hit by a Buick.

The girl was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Worcester
