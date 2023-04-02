Local

Woonsocket

13-Year-Old Injured After Shooting in Rhode Island

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A teenager was injured during a shooting in Woonsocket, Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon.

According to WJAR-TV, authorities responded to a shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Cumberland Street.

Police say a family was caught driving in between two people shooting at each other in the area.

The 13-year-old was in the back seat when the bullet hit him in the shoulder, according to authorities.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The teen was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police say.

One of the shooters is now in police custody and they are actively looking for the second shooter.

This article tagged under:

Woonsocket
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us