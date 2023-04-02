13-Year-Old Injured After Shooting in Rhode Island

A teenager was injured during a shooting in Woonsocket, Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon.

According to WJAR-TV, authorities responded to a shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Cumberland Street.

Police say a family was caught driving in between two people shooting at each other in the area.

The 13-year-old was in the back seat when the bullet hit him in the shoulder, according to authorities.

The teen was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police say.

One of the shooters is now in police custody and they are actively looking for the second shooter.