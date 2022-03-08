Local

Worcester

13-Year-Old Reported Missing in Worcester, Police Say

Worcester Police

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for a 13-year-old male reported missing Tuesday.

Jose Pacheco climbed out his bedroom window in the Newbury Street area and left on foot, the Worcester Police Department said.

Police described Pacheco as being about 5'4 with a thin build and blonde hair, though his hair appears to be darker in the photo police shared.

When he was last seen, Pacheco was wearing black, purple and yellow New Balance sneakers, police said. They did not mention any other articles of clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-799-8606 or dial 911.

Police in Worcester are also looking for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusettsmissing person
