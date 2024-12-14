Boston

14 people displaced by early-morning fire in Mattapan

No one was injured in the blaze

By Marc Fortier

Boston Fire

Fourteen people were displaced by an early-morning fire Saturday in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

The Boston Fire Department said in a social media post that they responded to a fire in a large multiple-family building on Hazelton Street in Mattapan around 3:45 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found that the fire had already traveled out of the building to the roof, and additional personnel were quickly called to the scene.

The fire was extinguished and companies cleared the scene around 5:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but nine adults and five children were displaced from the home. Fire officials said damage is estimated at around $750,000.

Battling the fire was made more difficult by the 20-degree temperatures, but the Boston Sparks Association responded to the scene to provide water for the firefighters and spread rock salt to help combat the icy conditions.

More Boston news

Boston 2 hours ago

Work continues on major water main break that flooded Boylston Street in Boston

Boston 19 hours ago

Community floods Boston toy drive with donations after nonprofit calls for help

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us