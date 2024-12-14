14 people displaced by early-morning fire in Mattapan

Fourteen people were displaced by an early-morning fire Saturday in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

The Boston Fire Department said in a social media post that they responded to a fire in a large multiple-family building on Hazelton Street in Mattapan around 3:45 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found that the fire had already traveled out of the building to the roof, and additional personnel were quickly called to the scene.

The fire was extinguished and companies cleared the scene around 5:30 a.m.

Companies clearing from 2nd alarm. No injuries reported. 9 adults & 5 kids are displaced. Damage est. around $750,000. Thank you to ⁦@BostonSparks⁩ for their quick response to keep firefighters hydrated & safe as they spread lots of rocksalt in the now 20 degree weather pic.twitter.com/NMkiDvcupz — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 14, 2024

No injuries were reported, but nine adults and five children were displaced from the home. Fire officials said damage is estimated at around $750,000.

Battling the fire was made more difficult by the 20-degree temperatures, but the Boston Sparks Association responded to the scene to provide water for the firefighters and spread rock salt to help combat the icy conditions.