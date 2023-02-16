Local

14-Year-Old From Dorchester Has Been Missing Since Friday, Police Say

The Boston Police Department said Thursday that 14-year-old Jy'Aire Hart of Dorchester had not been seen since Friday afternoon

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old from Dorchester.

Police said Thursday that Jy'Aire Hart, a student at Roxbury Preparatory High School, was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday on Monsignor Patrick J. Lydon Way in Dorchester.

Authorities did not give a physical description of Hart, but released a photo.

When he was last seen, police say Hart was wearing a navy blue T-shirt with a yellow Roxbury Prepatory High School logo, police said.

Police say Hart is known to frequent Hyde Park and Back Bay.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4335 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-8477.

