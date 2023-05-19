14-Year-Old Girl Killed in Off-Road Vehicle Rollover in Vermont

A 14-year-old girl was killed in an off-road vehicle rollover in northern Vermont last weekend.

Vermont State Police said they were called to a report of a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle rollover at a residence on Ingersoll Lane in Barton shortly after 6:30 p.m. on May 13.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as a 14-year-old girl, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the teen lost control of the UTV while driving on private property off Ingersoll Lane, resulting in the vehicle turning over onto its side. Two juvenile passengers sustained minor injuries in the crash and are expected to be OK.

Members of the Orleans Fire Department and Orleans Ambulance Service assisted state police at the scene.