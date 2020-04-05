Local
Massachusetts

15 More Deaths Reported in Mass.; Health Officials Say There Are 12,500 Coronavirus Cases Across Commonwealth

The state also announced 764 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, meaning 12,500 Bay State residents have now tested positive for the virus

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Fifteen more people have died from the coronavirus in Massachusetts, according to the latest figures released Sunday by the state's Department of Public Health, bringing the statewide total to 231.

The state also announced 764 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, meaning there are now 12,500 coronavirus cases across the commonwealth.

The majority of Bay State residents infected with the virus live in Middlesex, Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk, Worcester and Plymouth counties.

To date, there are 551 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities across the state, according to the DPH. Health officials say 102 long-term care facilities have reported at least one case of the virus.

More than 1,100 Massachusetts residents have been hospitalized since the outbreak's start. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, pneumonia, or death.

As of Sunday, nearly 72,000 people have been tested for the virus, with 3,137 new tests conducted since yesterday.

Experts warn the worst is still to come, however. The latest models show the state could see up to 172,000 coronavirus cases when the surge hits sometime between April 10 and April 20.

President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the country could be headed into its “toughest” weeks yet as the coronavirus death toll mounts, but at the same time he expressed growing impatience with social distancing guidelines and said he’s eager to get the country reopened and its stalled economy back on track.

“There will be a lot of death, unfortunately,” Trump said in a somber start to his daily briefing on the pandemic. "There will be death.”

The number of people infected in the U.S. exceeded 312,200 and the death toll climbed past 8,500, with New York state alone accounting for more than 3,560 dead. Most of the dead are in New York City, where hospitals are swamped with patients.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettscoronaviruscoronavirus in massachusettsmassachusetts dph
