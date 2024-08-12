15-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Mattapan

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Sunday for armed robbery after a group was involved in stealing someone's moped in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

Boston police say officers responded to the area of 86 Southern Avenue for a report of a robbery in progress and were told that as a group tried to take the victim's moped, one of the suspects was grabbing at his waistband, which made the victim believe that he was armed.

The suspect stole the moped and drove a short distance before crashing, police said. A second suspect stole the victim's bag.

Officers canvassed the area and saw a group fleeing down Southern Avenue. One of the suspects was clutching his waistband as he ran, so officers ran after him at which point they saw him throw an unknown item over the fence.

The suspect was taken into custody, and officers found a discarded large kitchen knife in the area, police said.

The 15-year-old juvenile was charged with delinquent to wit; armed robbery. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.