15-year-old girl from Dorchester missing, police say she could be in NYC area

A 15-year-old Dorchester girl was reporting missing Wednesday, according to Boston police, who's asking for the public's help in finding the teenager.

London Tene was last seen at about 2 p.m. in the area of Stanwood Street, police said.

Tene was described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds with dark brown hair, police said. They said she was last seen wearing baby blue Champion hoodie, gray leggings and a black and white Champion slide.

The 15-year-old could be in the New York area, police said.

Anyone with information about Tene's whereabouts should call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).