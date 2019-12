Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing teenage girl.

Fifteen-year-old Chloe Arthur was reported missing, police in the city said in a tweet Friday night.

Authorities did not say when she was last seen.

When she disappeared, Arthur was wearing a blue jacket and gray sweatpants, police said.

Arthur is described as being about 5'8 and 135 pounds with long, braided black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-937-3200.