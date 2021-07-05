15-Year-Old Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Harwich

A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car early Monday morning in Harwich, Massachusetts.

Police say the incident happened at 1:15 a.m. The teenager was walking on the sidewalk and was hit by a dark colored truck on Lower County Road near the area of Brooks Road.

The truck was reported to be driving with no lights on and traveling eastbound toward Harwichport, according to police. The truck may have possible front damage to its passenger side tire rim.

The boy was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police say. He was later transported to a Boston area hospital.

Anyone with information or with a security camera in the area that may have caught the suspect, is asked to contact the Harwich Police Department at 508-430-7541.