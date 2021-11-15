15-Year-Old Killed in Maine Crash

A teenager was killed in a crash in Phillips, Maine, on Sunday.

Maine State Police said the Franklin County Regional Communications Center received a call around 8 a.m. Sunday for a single car crash on Route 156.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They said a 15-year-old male passenger was killed in the crash. His name has not been released.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Benjamin Carrol of Dixfield, and a second passenger, 18-year-old Charlie Billings, of Carthage, were taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital with what police said were serious injuries.

State police said their preliminary investigation suggests that Carrol was driving a 2002 Nissan Maxima when the car went off the right side of the road and hit several large trees.

Speed is considered to be a contributing factor in the crash, police said, but the accident remains under investigation.