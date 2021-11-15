Local

Maine

15-Year-Old Killed in Maine Crash

The single-car accident happened on Route 156 on Sunday morning

By Marc Fortier

Lexington Evidence 2
WCSH

A teenager was killed in a crash in Phillips, Maine, on Sunday.

Maine State Police said the Franklin County Regional Communications Center received a call around 8 a.m. Sunday for a single car crash on Route 156.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They said a 15-year-old male passenger was killed in the crash. His name has not been released.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Benjamin Carrol of Dixfield, and a second passenger, 18-year-old Charlie Billings, of Carthage, were taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital with what police said were serious injuries.

State police said their preliminary investigation suggests that Carrol was driving a 2002 Nissan Maxima when the car went off the right side of the road and hit several large trees.

Speed is considered to be a contributing factor in the crash, police said, but the accident remains under investigation.

More Maine stories

COVID-19 Nov 11

Half a Million Mainers to Get COVID-19 Relief Checks

Maine Nov 9

Extremely Rare Cotton Candy-Colored Lobster Caught in Maine

This article tagged under:

MainecrashFranklinRoute 156
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us