A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl was shot in Lynn, Massachusetts on Friday night.

Authorities say the incident occurred on North Common Terrace.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police say the shooting may have been accidental. The teen was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect, identified by police as Michael Tate, is facing multiple assault and firearm related charges.

No additional information has been made available.