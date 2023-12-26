15-year-old South Boston boy with autism last seen on Christmas night, police say

A 15-year-old boy with autism went missing on Christmas night, according to Boston police, who's asking for the public's help in finding him.

Jared Rodriguez was last seen at about 11 p.m. Monday in the area of Patterson Way in South Boston, police said.

Jared, of South Boston, was described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with short brown hair, police said. He was wearing a black American Eagle jacket.

The 15-year-old is known to frequent the Boys & Girls Club on W6th Street, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information about Jared's whereabouts should call 911 or C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).