Local

Boston Fire Department

16 Displaced After Fire at Dorchester Triple-Decker

The cause was still under investigation Friday morning

By Matt Fortin

Boston Fire Department

A fire burned at a triple-decker home Friday morning in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, resulting in significant damage to the building and 16 people being displaced, according to the city's fire department.

The fire broke out at a home on Lucerne Street, and was quickly extinguished by firefighters, according to the Boston Fire Department. The ordeal happened around 4 a.m. Friday.

Nobody was hurt, but there were five adults and 11 children displaced due to the fire, the agency said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The fire department and Red Cross are helping the people impacted with housing. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday morning.

More Boston News

Royal Visit 2 hours ago

Royal Visit Day 3: Prince and Princess to Wrap Up Boston Trip With Earthshot Ceremony

Somerville 20 hours ago

‘It Was Crazy!' Adorable Boy in Royal Guard Outfit Meets William and Kate

This article tagged under:

Boston Fire Department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us