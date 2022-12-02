16 Displaced After Fire at Dorchester Triple-Decker

A fire burned at a triple-decker home Friday morning in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, resulting in significant damage to the building and 16 people being displaced, according to the city's fire department.

The fire broke out at a home on Lucerne Street, and was quickly extinguished by firefighters, according to the Boston Fire Department. The ordeal happened around 4 a.m. Friday.

A great job by companies to quickly extinguish a fire on Lucerne St. In Dor. this morning around 4:00. There were no injuries , 5 adults & 11 children were displaced by the fire. The BFD -VAU & ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help with housing. The cause is still under investigation . pic.twitter.com/pOHndLhEOB — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 2, 2022

Nobody was hurt, but there were five adults and 11 children displaced due to the fire, the agency said.

The fire department and Red Cross are helping the people impacted with housing. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday morning.