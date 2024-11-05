16-year-old arrested in shooting incident outside Medford pizza shop near Tufts University

A 16-year-old Somerville, Massachusetts, resident has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a pizza shop in Medford last week.

Medford police said Tuesday that the teen is facing several charges in juvenile court, including assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a firearm with ammunition, possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and attempted assault by discharge of a firearm.

Surveillance video captured the terrifying incident playing out around 1 a.m. Friday outside Pizza Days, just down the street from Tufts University. The footage showed a large group of people in the parking lot, with one person seen drawing a gun from his waistband and firing it. The crowd quickly fled.

Two police cruisers were parked in the lot at the time. An officer could be seen pulling out a gun, but the gunman got away.

Medford police said their investigation determined that two people fired multiple shots at a victim during an altercation outside the pizza shop. No injuries were reported.

Officers found a gun, along with several shell casings, at the scene. They reported hearing about eight gunshots in all.

A second suspect, identified by police as 18-year-old Sinai Stephens, of Cambridge, is still at large. Anyone with information about their whereabouts, or any other information about the incident, is asked to contact Medford police at 781-391-6767.