Local

16-Year-Old Girl Shot in New Bedford Has Died

The investigation is ongoing

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police Lights Generic NBC4_4
NBC 5

A 16-year-old girl who was shot in New Bedford on Saturday night has died, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

The DA said the victim, Anali Farias, arrived at St. Luke's Hospital in the backseat of a car that was apparently hit by gunfire. Shortly before, around 11:30 p.m., police had received several 911 calls about a shooting near Bullard and North Front streets.

Anali did not survive her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. More details were not immediately available.

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us