16-year-old killed by stepfather in murder-suicide in Acton, authorities believe

Investigators say 49-year-old Juliano Santana abducted and fatally shot his 16-year-old stepdaughter in Acton, Massachusetts, before turning the gun on himself

Investigators say a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed by her stepfather in a murder-suicide Thursday afternoon in Acton, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said police responded around 4 p.m. to a report that the teen had been abducted.

Officers found the victim and 49-year-old Julianao Santana dead from gunshot wounds in Santana's car.

The victim reported in 2021 that Santana had sexually assaulted her. He was arrested Sept. 7 of that year on six counts of aggravated rape of a child.

Santana was released from Malden District Court on $30,000 bail with a condition of GPS monitoring. Police located Santana Thursday by that GPS device after contacting his probation officer.

He was also ordered to stay away from the victim, have no contact with her, and have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.

The victim had an active restraining order against Santana, who was scheduled to go on trial on July 29. Investigators say she is believed to have been walking near her home after school when Santana abducted her.

The case remains under investigation, according to the district attorney's office.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

