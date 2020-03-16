17 Confirmed, Presumptive Coronavirus Cases in Maine: CDC

Health officials in Maine say the number of confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases in the state is now at 17.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control announced Monday there were five new cases - three in Cumberland County, one in Knox County and one in Lincoln County.

The other 12 confirmed positive or presumptive positive cases are mainly in Cumberland County. The oldest is an 80-year-old man and the youngest is a 12-year-old boy who health officials say is recovering at home.

There have been 764 negative test results processed by the state or private laboratories, according to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah. He said, however, the number of positive cases is expected to increase.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Sunday night a state of civil emergency. The declaration allows her administration to take statewide actions in response to the coronavirus.

Mills also announced postponing all events with groups of 50 people or more and no groups of 10 or more with elderly or high-risk people.

"This is the only way we’re going to reduce the spread," Mills said.

By the weekend, a number of Maine school districts had already canceled classes for weeks or moved them online. Mills suggested Sunday that the remainder of schools should follow suit and wind down classroom instruction.

Mills stopped short of a statewide closure so rural areas have time to plan and to make sure students who need meals are able to do so.

"I want to be careful. The schools across Maine are so disparate," she said.

All non-urgent medical procedures and elective surgeries will be canceled statewide until further notice, Mills said. In addition, visitors to long-term care facilities will be restricted.

While the number of Maine businesses are closing or moving to take-out only, there's no order yet to completely shut down.

"Using takeout is not a bad idea. We're not ready to shut down the whole restaurant business in Maine," Mills said.