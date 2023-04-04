17-Year-Old Arrested After Months-Long Investigation Into Roxbury Murder

A 17-year-old was arrested by the Boston Police Department's Fugitive Unit in connection with a homicide that happened months ago in Roxbury, authorities have announced.

The Fugitive Unit, with the help of ATF, arrested the teenager in East Boston at around 2:15 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from Boston police.

The suspect, who was not named, was wanted on a warrant for several charges, including delinquent to wit: murder, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

The charges are in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in September that killed Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston.

Another 17-year-old was arrested on gun charges during the traffic stop to apprehend the first suspect, police said.