17-Year-Old Held Without Bail in Fatal Brockton Shooting

A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

Fabio Andrade-Monteiro, 22, was shot and killed in a van on Ash Street on Feb. 10.

Tashawn Brown, 17, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Wednesday in Brockton District Court. He was ordered held without bail.

Prosecutors with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Andrade-Monteiro was shot while he sat in a van with a friend. Investigators reviewed two surveillance videos that showed three people in hoodies approaching the van.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Gendraitis also referred to a juvenile friend of Brown's, saying witnesses heard the two talking about the shooting.

"They had heard a discussion between the defendant, 'Specific Juvenile A,' and others that included language about 'smoking Fabio,'" Gendraitis said. "Witnesses reported this conversation as disturbing and seemingly as part of a larger conversation about Fabio Monteiro's death five days earlier."

"We not OK, the family, right now. It just happened like a week ago," said the victim's cousin, Christina Araujo.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Outside the courthouse, Araujo described Andrade-Monteiro as fun-loving.

"He was just a funny kid. He would play around with everybody," she said. "My heart is really heavy."

Brown is due back in court March 17 for a probable cause hearing.

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night on Ash Street.