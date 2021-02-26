Local

dorchester

17-Year-Old Charged With Murder of 19-Year-Old in Dorchester

An unnamed teenager was arrested Friday and charged with the shooting death of Tasjahnaya Dance in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood

NBC10 Boston

A 17-year-old was arrested Friday in the shooting death of a woman Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police say 19-year-old Tasjahnaya Dance of Dorchester was shot and killed early Monday afternoon on the intersection of Bowdoin Avenue and Washington Street. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Around 6:45 a.m. Friday, police say, a 17-year-old male from Dorchester was arrested and charged with murder. His identity was not released.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Health Experts Explain Impact of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

reopening Massachusetts 7 hours ago

Mass. Brides Rejoice at Planned Move to Expand Wedding Venue Capacity

Additional charges against the alleged shooter include firing a gun within 500 feet of a building, carrying a gun without a license and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470.

This article tagged under:

dorchesterMassachusettsBostonshooting
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us