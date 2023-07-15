17-year-old dead after being pulled from water in Winchester, Mass.

A teenager is dead after he went missing while swimming with a group Saturday at a beach in Winchester, Massachusetts.

State police said they responded to Shannon Beach in the Upper Mystic Lakes for a missing male swimmer. According to a preliminary investigation, the 17-year-old was swimming approximately 100 yards offshore, outside the swim zone, with other swimmers.

At some point, the people he was with realized he was no longer at the surface and contacted authorities.

The boy's body was later recovered by divers with the Winchester Fire Department in about six feet of water near the place where he was last seen.

The boy's name has not been released. An investigation into his death is ongoing.

State police patrols, specialized units, detectives, Massachusetts Environmental Police and other local public safety partners were part of the response team, including Medford and Winchester police departments.

Sandy Beach was renamed the Sen. Charles E. Shannon, Jr. Memorial Beach many years ago. Shannon Beach is a popular spot for freshwater swimming at Mystic Lakes State Park, according to the state's website. There were at least two drownings there last July, including a 56-year-old Chelsea man and a 52-year-old man from Lynn.