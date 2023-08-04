17-year-old girl dies, 2 other teens hurt in Maine car crash

A 17-year-old girl is dead and two other teenagers are injured after a car crash in Lowell, Maine on early Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened in the area of Main Road at around 12:24 a.m.

A Chevrolet Sonic failed to turn and the vehicle crashed, according to authorities.

Lowell Police say a 17-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger in the back seat, a 17-year-old girl was declared dead at the scene, authorities say.

According to police, none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is under investigation.