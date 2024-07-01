Vermont

17-year-old killed, 2 other teens injured in Vermont crash

The cause of the single-car crash remains under investigation, police said

By Marc Fortier

NECN

A 17-year-old was killed and two other teens injured in a crash in Vermont early Sunday morning.

Vermont State Police said they responded to a report of a single-car crash on Notch Road in Mendon around 5:52 a.m.

Preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle, a 2000 Volkswagen Jetta, was headed northwest on Notch Road when it drove off the shoulder and struck a tree. The driver, identified as Gavin Barmore, of Rutland, died at the scene.

Two passengers -- 19-year-old Timothy Moran, of Chittenden, and 18-year-old Collin Chamberlain, of Rutland -- were taken by ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. No update on their condition was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to state police. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 802-773-9101.

