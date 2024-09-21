17-year-old killed in Dublin, NH crash into tree; two other teens injured

One teen is dead and two others were transported by ambulance after a car struck a tree Friday afternoon in Dublin, New Hampshire.

Dublin police say they responded along with fire personnel to the single-vehicle crash on Perry Pasture Road around 12:30 p.m. after a caller said the car she was in was off the road into a tree, and there were two others in the vehicle who were trapped and unconscious.

Responding officers found the caller -- a 16-year-old girl from Peterborough, NH -- out of the car and walking around. Two other teens were inside the heavily-damaged vehicle.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Antrim, was pronounced dead on scene, police said. The other teen -- a 16-year-old boy from Antrim -- was injured and was removed from the vehicle by fire personnel.

Both 16-year-old passengers were taken from the scene by ambulance, police said. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash but say speed appears to be a contributing factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dublin Police Department at 603-563-8411.