Local

crash

17-Year-Old NH Driver Killed in Merrimack Crash

The vehicle went off the highway and down the embankment, polices said

By Alec Greaney

merrimack crash

A 17-year-old New Hampshire driver was killed in a single-car crash along the Everett Turnpike Saturday morning, police say.

The teen, from Nashua, appeared to have lost control of their car just south of Exit 10 in Merrimack. The 2006 Toyota Corolla went down the embankment and into the tree line, crashing into multiple trees before coming to a stop, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The driver died at the scene, authorities said.

Local

vaccines 60 mins ago

How Massachusetts' Vaccine Drive Has Accelerated in One Chart

Loudon 1 hour ago

At NH Motor Speedway, More Residents, Governor Get Vaccines

No other cars were involved in the crash, and the right lane of the highway was shut for three hours as workers processed the scene.

This article tagged under:

crashNew HampshirePOLICEfatalNashua
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us