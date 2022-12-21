18 Dogs Rescued From Unsanitary Malden Home

A dog owner is facing charges after 18 dogs living in "unsanitary" conditions were removed from a Massachusetts home, according to the Animal Rescue League.

Authorities removed the dogs from a home in Malden last Friday. Some of the dogs were taken to an emergency animal facility to receive 24-hour care. According to the Animal Rescue League, nine of the dogs look starved, and a majority were undergroomed.

The dogs are on refeeding plans to ensure they gain weight slowly and safely, according to the Animal Rescue League. A majority of the dogs will spend time in foster care as they recover.