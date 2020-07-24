Local

18 Face Charges in Massachusetts Drug Investigation

Two people remain at large, according to the indictment

By The Associated Press

Eighteen people are facing charges in connection with that federal prosecutors call a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, crack, and cocaine trafficking ring, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.

Eight of the suspects, all of whom live in Fitchburg or Gardner, were previously arrested and charged in a November 2019 indictment.

The superseding indictment unsealed Thursday charges ten additional people, including two who remain at large. They are all from Fitchburg, Leominster and Whitinsville, prosecutors said.

The November 2019 indictment charged the defendants with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 100 grams or more of heroin, and 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.

The superseding indictment brings similar drug trafficking charges.

The operation was conducted by a multi-agency task force that includes federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

