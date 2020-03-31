18 MBTA Employees, Including 10 Drivers, Test Positive for COVID-19

Eighteen employees of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority -- including 10 bus drivers -- have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Monday.

In addition to the bus drivers, a heavy rail motorperson, streetcar motorperson, yard motorperson, bus inspector, subway supervisor, technician, construction inspector and rail repairer had all tested positive, said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

The Department of Public Health was alerting those who may have come into close contact with the employees, officials said.

The MBTA said they were continuing the disinfect all workspaces, vehicles and equipment and plans to add additional safety measures for staff and riders.

“As all of you are aware, our community and our country continue to struggle with the challenge of COVID-19,” said Poftak. “MBTA employees play a crucial role in that struggle by providing transportation to those providing and needing essential services, particularly health care providers.”

“All of us at the MBTA are performing a crucial duty for our community during an unprecedented period in our community and country’s history. I appreciate the service you provide and the sacrifice that you are making to perform this mission.”

As of Monday, Massachusetts had reported 5,752 cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 56 fatal case.