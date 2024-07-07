18-year-old man drowns in Haverhill pond

An 18-year-old man is dead in an apparent drowning at a pond in Haverhill, Massachusetts, police said.

Police responded to the to Plug Pond shortly after 1:30p.m. on Sunday after receiving a report that the man, who had gone swimming, did not resurface from the water.

Emergency crews found the man underwater about 30 feet from the shoreline shortly after 3p.m.

No additional information has been released.

