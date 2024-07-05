Vermont

18-year-old killed in dirt bike crash in Vt.

State Police identified the teen as Ethan Whitten, 18, of Grafton, Vt.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Vermont State Police

An 18-year-old is dead after crashing his dirt bike in Athens, Vermont.

State police say an Athens resident contacted them around 2 p.m. on July Fourth after they found an unresponsive person down an embankment off Brookline Road.

Responding troopers found Ethan Whitten and his Honda XR400. The Grafton teen was pronounced dead at the scene near Valley Cemetery Road, police said.

The dirt bike suffered minimal damage in the crash, police said.

Earlier Thursday, state police put out a news release about Whitten being reported missing the night prior. Photos were shared of Whitten and the red and white dirt bike he was last seen riding.

According to police, they first learned around 10:11 p.m. Wednesday that Whitten was missing, having last been seen around 3 p.m. in the area of Brookline Road. He was said to be wearing tan boots, red gloves, red "Fox" pants, and blue shorts underneath his pants.

Police had said his disappearance was not considered suspicious but that there were concerns for Whitten's welfare.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash involving Whitten is asked to contact police at 802-722-4600 (option 3 for dispatch). Anonymous tips can also be made online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Vermont
