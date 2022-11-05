18-Year-Old Leaving Celtics Game Hears Screams for Help, Saves Man Drowning Near TD Garden

A young man was leaving TD Garden late Friday night after attending a Celtics game with his dad when he heard screams for help.

Eighteen-year-old Finn Conner was walking with his father to their parked car in Charlestown when he jumped into the water to help a man in distress.

He says another person was already there trying to save the stranded man who was in the water, and that's when he jumped into action to lend his support.

“He was in the water trying to support him because he was unconscious. I see both of them and then I run down the bank, get in the water and try to get out to them, they're maybe 5-10 feet off shore. So I get out there, I grab his arm and I'm trying to support him on his back and I sort of carry and pick him up to shore as best as I can,” the young man recalled to NBC10 Boston Saturday night.

Ryan Conner says he is so proud of his son after witnessing his willingness to jump in and help someone in need.

“The guy had one ear that looked partially ripped off. He was bleeding from the other ear and he had a softball sized welt that was starting to develop on his forehead," Finn Conner's dad shared. "I’m quite proud of Finn, you know? His instincts took over and he ran to help which is a great sign and we’re super proud of him.”

The Conners say the man was unconscious but still breathing once they got him to shore, at which point medics were on their way. There was no update on the man's condition Saturday.