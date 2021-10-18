18-Year-Old Shot in Worcester

An 18-year-old was shot early Sunday morning on the Pasadena Parkway in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said.

Worcester police officers responded to ShotSpotter activation in the area around 5:40 a.m. While on the way, dispatch received an additional call reporting there was a gunshot victim on scene.

Responding officers found the victim and administered first aid until paramedics arrived and brought him to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Police did not release any information on a possible suspect.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester detectives at 508-799-8651.