18-Year-Old Shot in Worcester

Worcester police did not immediately provide an update on the victim's condition.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

An 18-year-old was shot early Sunday morning on the Pasadena Parkway in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said.

Worcester police officers responded to ShotSpotter activation in the area around 5:40 a.m. While on the way, dispatch received an additional call reporting there was a gunshot victim on scene.

Responding officers found the victim and administered first aid until paramedics arrived and brought him to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Police did not release any information on a possible suspect.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester detectives at 508-799-8651.

