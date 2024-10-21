Manchester

18-year-old spotted with gun near Manchester, NH, high school, police say

Tyson Lennartson, who police said is not a student and did not try to enter the school, has been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal threatening

By Matt Fortin

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

An 18-year-old has been charged after allegedly bringing a gun to a high school parking lot in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday morning.

Multiple students at Memorial High School in Manchester reported to staff and school resource officers that they spotted someone with a gun in the parking lot near the stadium, according to city police. Reports stated that he was seen holding the gun, then hid it in his clothing, police said.

The school went into a secure campus mode, and officers with the school as well as the city were able to find the person at a nearby business, according to a news release.

Tyson Lennartson, who police said is not a student and did not try to enter the school, has been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal threatening.

Authorities called the incident an isolated one and said there are no further safety concerns they are aware of.

More Manchester news

New Hampshire Oct 7

15-year-old suffers serious injuries after being hit by vehicle in Manchester, NH

New Hampshire Oct 4

Firefighters extinguish house fire in Manchester, NH; damage estimated at $275,000

This article tagged under:

Manchester
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us