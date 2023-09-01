MANCHESTER

18-year-old stabbed after argument in Manchester

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Friday night in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester Police say they responded to call in the area of 300 Elm St. at around 9:20 p.m.

Authorities say that the stabbing started with an argument between occupants of two cars on 293 North near South Willow St. and moved to a parking lot on Elm Street.

The incident turned physical here and an 18-year-old man was stabbed.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with assault after an investigation.

If you have any information about the incident you are urged to call 603-668-8711.

