18-year-old stabbed after argument in Manchester

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Friday night in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police say they responded to call in the area of 300 Elm St. at around 9:20 p.m.
Authorities say that the stabbing started with an argument between occupants of two cars on 293 North near South Willow St. and moved to a parking lot on Elm Street.
The incident turned physical here and an 18-year-old man was stabbed.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with assault after an investigation.
If you have any information about the incident you are urged to call 603-668-8711.