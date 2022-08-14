Local

Mattapan

19-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot in Mattapan

By Evan Ringle

Police say a young man is dead after being shot in the Boston neighborhood of Mattapan on Thursday, August 11.

Police say that when they received a call about a person being shot at around 8:30 p.m., they found Xavier Barkon, a 19-year-old from Mattapan near 4 Oak Hill Ave.

Soon after being taken to a hospital close by, authorities say he died from the gunshot wound.

Boston police say they're investigating Barkon's death, and are requesting that anyone familiar with the incident should call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

MattapanBoston policeshooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us