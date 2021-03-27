Local

19-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Cambridge: DA

The man was treated for his wounds at the scene before being transported to Mount Auburn Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead

By Shauna Golden

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old Cambridge man was shot and killed early Saturday morning, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced.

The unconscious man was reportedly found outside of his vehicle by a passerby who called 911. Officers responded to the 911 call in the area of Rindge baseball field and the basketball courts on Pemberton Street around 12:40 a.m., according to the District Attorney's Office .

Upon arrival at the scene, police found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was treated for his wounds at the scene before being transported to Mount Auburn Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Cambridge Police and State Police detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

No further details were immediately available.

