19-year-old missing from East Longmeadow

State police and local police are asking the public if they have seen a woman missing from East Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

Calista Messier, 19, was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of N. Main Street, according to state police.

She was wearing a pink jacket with a fur hood, pajamas, and glasses. Police say she was carrying plastic bags.

Messier is about 5'1 tall and has red hair.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or the East Longmeadow Police Department at 413-525-5440.